A baby weighing 7.3 kilos was born in Brazil, in Parintins, in the state of Amazonas. Angerson dos Santos, this is the name of the child, is fine despite being overweight. Her mother, Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, is 27 years old and is her fifth child. One of the previous children had already been born four kilos. In fact, her mother declared: «I really didn’t expect it. I was expecting another four kilos, but not seven. I want to thank the Padre Colombo hospital team, who gave me strength and treated me very well,” said the child’s mother.

Nasce baby gigante, no hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, with approximately 7 kg and 328 grams Angerson Dos Santos was born at 12:00 hours on the day of 18.01.2023 (Quarta-feira) at the Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins and is considered the biggest baby since he was born in the state. pic.twitter.com/D7K6OVJ5tW — Fernando Santos News (@PortalAmazonMix) January 20, 2023