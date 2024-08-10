61 people have died in a plane crash that occurred on Friday in a residential area of ​​the city of Vinhedo, in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil.. No one on board survived, the city council said. According to Brazilian airline VoePass, there were 57 passengers and four crew members on board.

The plane was traveling from the city of Cascavel, in the state of Paraná, to Guarulhos, in São Paulo. The São Paulo-Guarulhos airport is the largest in Brazil. About 19 months ago, dozens of people died in Nepal in the crash of a plane of the same type. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva declared a three-day national mourning.

What happened

Citing Vinhedo authorities, online news site G1 reported that the plane crashed in a residential area near a house where residents were staying. However, no one on the ground was injured, G1 reported. A local resident who recorded a video of the plane burning on a property told UOL TV: “I have never heard such a loud bang in my life.”

Firefighters said rescue teams were on site. Hospitals in Vinhedo were on high alert. In addition to firefighters, the civil protection department and police also intervened, G1 reported.

Data from the Flightradar 24 platform indicates that the plane descended almost 4,000 meters in less than a minute. The cause of the crash is still unknown, VoePass said in an initial post on Instagram. The federal police have launched an investigation into the crash.

According to the UOL news portal, the accident is among the most serious in the history of Brazilian aviation. In November 2016, a plane of the Brazilian football team Chapecoense crashed on its way to Medellin for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final in Colombia. Seventy-one people were killed, including almost all the players, crew, coaches and journalists traveling with the team. Six passengers survived.

The plane that crashed on Friday was a turboprop passenger plane of the ATR 72 type. The model is a high-wing aircraft. In January 2023, 72 people, including four crew members, died when an ATR 72-500 crashed. The plane was about to land at a newly built airport when it fell into the Seti River Gorge near the tourist city of Pokhara, about 200 kilometers northwest of Kathmandu.