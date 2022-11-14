Firmino, Gabigol and Gabriel are just some of the players left at home by Tite for Qatar 2022: in defense of the Juve block, Dani Alves returns to the national team at 39
Neymar’s Brazil is for all bookmakers the favorite national team to win the World Cup. Despite the latest disappointing international results, Tite’s team makes a strong comeback as the team to beat. Since 2002 (the last World Cup won) only one semifinal (7-1 with Germany in the home World Cup) and three eliminations in the quarterfinals.
The group
–
Brazil is the favorite national team to win the World Cup and consequently also to pass the group. Group G sees Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon face each other, as well as the Seleção. Affordable matches for the green-gold national team despite the opponents having level players (see Vlahovic and Onana) and have managed to eliminate later teams in the ranking (see Switzerland with Italy). For Star Casino the passage of the round of Brazil is quoted 1.36, higher than Switzerland (5.80), Serbia (6.80) and Cameroon (17.00). It is difficult to predict the match that will pass the group: with Snai the favorite pair is Brazil-Switzerland at 2.15, slightly lower than Brazil-Serbia at 2.45. Again with Snai it is also possible to bet on the group with the most goals and the odds for group G are 8.00, it is not too difficult to think that Neymar and his teammates will be able to score some goals.
The knockout stage
–
After the group it starts with the knockout phase: Sisal he estimates the exit in the round of 16 in Brazil at 4.00, 3.50 in the quarterfinals and 4.50 in the semifinals, where there could be the South American derby with Argentina. Should he reach the final, again with Sisal, the most anticipated finals are Brazil – France or Brazil – England, both at 16.00.
Winning
–
All bookmakers agree to indicate Brazil as the favorite national team for Qatar 2022. A worldwide success for Tite’s team is quoted at 5.00 with Goldbetslightly higher with NetBet And Novibet Argentina and France at 6.50 and 7.50 respectively. Close the Top 5 England and Spain, evaluated by Bet365 at 9.00 and 9.50.
Best scorer
–
Favorite part for the Harry Kane World Cup Top Scorer Award (8.00 with Bet365). Behind him open confrontation for Better between Mbappè (9.00), Messi (12.00), Benzema (15.00), Neymar (15.00) and Ronaldo (18.00).
November 14, 2022 (change November 14, 2022 | 18:32)
