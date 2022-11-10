Formula 1 will return this weekend to the historic track in Interlagos for the penultimate round of the season. The Brazilian race is something of a second home round for Lewis Hamilton, who since the beginning of his career in the Circus has always been very attached to the South American country and its people. This year, all the more reason, the San Paolo GP will be particular on an emotional level for the seven-time world champion. In fact, Hamilton has been nominated in recent days honorary citizen of Brazil. The 2021 race was also, by the Mercedes driver’s own admission, one of the most beautiful of his career.

The # 44, after taking pole position, was relegated to the bottom of the grid at the start of the Sprint Race due to an irregularity of the rear wing. Author of a comeback up to fifth place, the Englishman was still back to the tenth position of the grid in Sunday’s GP due to the replacement of the power unit. All these sanctions however did not prevent him from reassemble and winafter a memorable duel with Max Verstappen. Speaking with the official F1 channel, Hamilton relived that hectic weekend and in particular his confrontation with his Dutch rival, which nearly resulted in yet another accident of their season.

In fact, during an attack on the outside carried by the Stevenage driver on the Subida do Lago, the Red Bull rider extended the braking to the extreme, taking his car and Hamilton’s car off the track. “The first time I tried to get over it – Hamilton recalled speaking on the F1 YouTube channel – Max braked and went very long. I would have been able to enter the corners if he hadn’t gone off the track. I had to readjust for a moment and then I thought: ‘I can’t let him do it again’ ”.

A few laps later Hamilton then completed the work, managing to to mock Verstappen thanks to a cunning: “The next time, when I was behind him, I ‘tricked’ him into Turn 1. I made Max think he wanted to attack on the inside, so he defended himself. This meant that he had a tighter line in turn 1. I was able to take a wide line and put my car in a better position. So when I got out on the straight, I jumped on him. Then I managed to fit in and take the position“.