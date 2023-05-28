All easy for Brazil – in Italy’s group – against a Nigeria that only holds up for the first half hour. The Africans raise the white flag shortly before the break after a one-two from Pedroso and Marquinhos, but they console themselves with the passage of the round in any case certain thanks to the six points in the farmhouse. Among the Nigerians Bameyi regularly on the field, despite the suspicions raised at home about his belonging to a ghost club, and also the AC Milan player Eletu, protagonist of an unconvincing performance in the unusual position of attacking midfielder. The 2-0 to the Nigerians allows the Seleçao to close the group in first place thanks to the best goal difference, thus avoiding a possible pairing in the round of 16 with Argentina.

Manifest superiority

—

The boot is all of the Nigerian brand, which initially claims the greater prowess and impact force. The possible turning point after 9′, when Jude invents a splendid half bicycle kick that hits the crossbar and bounces off the line before returning to the field. Graced by good luck, Brazil enters the game and begins to poke the African defense thanks to the push of a lively Savio, protagonist of two huge wastes in front of Aniagbioso (11′ and 45′). To materialize the superiority of the game and the large amount of chances created are Pedroso, author of the advantage in the 43rd minute thanks to a header from a corner kick, and Marquinhos, who doubles up in the 47th minute after a quick overturning in front of . In the second half, some excess of confidence prevents Brazil from closing the game, Marcos Leonardo and Biro know something about it, and Nigeria has the merit of continuing to try. Too bad for the Africans who hit the crossbar in the 74th minute from the new substitute Sarki. It’s the ultimate thrill for Mycael, also because the substitutions in the last 14′ break the game making the task easier for the Seleçao.