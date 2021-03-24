Data from Johns Hopkins University and the Bloomberg News Agency showed, today, Wednesday, that 17 million doses of Corona virus vaccines have been given in Brazil to date.

According to the data announced today, the average rate of vaccination in Brazil is estimated at 478,149 doses per day. At this rate, it is expected that it will take 1.7 years to vaccinate 75% of the country’s population with a two-dose vaccine.

The vaccination campaign against the virus began in Brazil about nine weeks ago.

In a related context, the data stated that the number of confirmed cases of the emerging coronavirus in the country reached 12.1 million, while the number of deaths associated with the virus reached 298,676 cases.

A year and four weeks have passed since the announcement of the first case of Coronavirus in Brazil.

It is noteworthy that the doses and numbers of people who are vaccinated are estimates, depending on the type of vaccine given by the country, that is, whether it is from one or two doses.