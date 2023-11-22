Argentina earned a historic 1-0 victory against Verdeamarelha on Tuesday night in a Superclásico de las Americas that was spicier than many expected.
With a phenomenal header, Nicolás Otamendi scored the only goal of the match that was played at the Maracaná Stadium to keep the current world champions at the top of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup that left the Selecao in the sixth place after adding only 7 points of the 18 available so far.
It was obviously another action-packed night in Rio de Janeiro. These are the most outstanding moments of a match that without a doubt remained in the history of Argentine football:
The start of the match was delayed by more than half an hour due to disturbances between Argentine fans and Brazilian police at the Maracana. The clashes began during the performance of the anthems, and the Brazilian police were clearly seen charging at the Argentine fans who were in the stands, who responded to the attacks by breaking seats and throwing them towards the same police.
Fans rushed onto the pitch to avoid confrontations, while some suffered blood injuries and had to leave the stadium to receive more complete medical attention. The players of the Argentine National Team came to see the situation up close with Lionel Messi at the head and Marquinhos, the captain and only player from Brazil, condemning the situation.
Immediately afterwards, the world champions headed to the locker room and did not come out to play the match until the guarantees were given for the Albiceleste public.
For the first time in its history, Brazil lost a home game in the South American Qualifiers to go to the World Cup.
It was a night to forget for the Selecão, who could not avenge their defeat in the 2021 Copa América final against the same Albiceleste team and received a reminder of the current dominance of the world champions in this historic rivalry. The period as interim coach of Fernando Diniz, current coach of Copa Libertadores champion Fluminense, in charge of Brazil has been quite terrible, achieving just two victories in six games under him.
At the end of the match on a dark night for Brazilian football, Joelinton received a red card for pushing Rodrigo De Paul without the ball and left his team with one less player when Verdeamarelha sought to tie the match.
At 63 minutes of play, Nicolas Otamendi rose above Gabriel Magalhaes, and the entire Brazilian defense, to score after a very good corner taken by Giovani Lo Celso.
But now it is easier to appreciate the player who emerged in Vélez, especially because he has effectively already won the affection of all Argentine fans. And 108 international matches are a sample of the hierarchy of the current Benfica footballer.
Along with Otamendi, in the central defense is Cristian Romero who last month was hailed by Lionel Messi as the best defender in the world today.
The Cuti He has been at an incredible level with the National Team and played a very important role in the conquests of the Copa América, Finalissima and the World Cup. He just lacks a little more common sense at the club level, to be able to classify himself as the best defender in the world.
The Diniz era will soon end for Brazil and they hope that Carlo Ancelotti will be the one on the way to one of the most important teams in South American football. But the surprise news of the night, in the midst of a moment of euphoria, came when Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni admitted that he could leave his position in the short term.
“Argentina needs a coach who has all the energy possible and who is well. I need to stop the ball and start thinking, I have many things to think about at this time,” said Scaloni in a statement that surprised everyone, including the Argentine leaders. .
“These players have given a lot to the coaching staff and I have to think a lot about what I’m going to do. It’s not goodbye or anything, but I have to think because the bar is very high and it’s difficult to move forward,” the champion coach concluded by adding. world in Qatar 2022.
