From: Lisa Metzger

The “towel movement” against beach bars in Greece is now followed by arrests. (Symbolic image) © David Breidert/Imago/Symbolic image

Greece is fighting against illegal tourist rip-offs on its beaches. Now the government even wants to use drones to get the problem under control.

As tourists often know from their own experience, it can sometimes be a tough task to get one of the coveted sun loungers on Greek beaches. If you don’t get up early and have your towel ready, you’ll often be left behind. In addition, you usually have to pay a fair amount for two sun loungers and an umbrella: on average 20 to 40 euros per day, sometimes significantly more on popular islands.

Many taverns and bars rent beach chairs illegally

A business that is not only lucrative for smaller hoteliers and huge hotel groups. More and more beach bars and taverns are taking up bathing areas and sections of the beach and demanding money for the use of tourists and locals without having a concession for commercial operation. The result: more and more beaches are being illegally built up with beach chairs, and untouched natural beaches are becoming fewer and fewer. The government now wants to put a stop to this with all its might.

Already 350,000 euros in fines in five days

According to the Greek authorities, they have imposed more than 350,000 euros in fines on operators of illegal private beaches within five days. Three establishments were even closed. In total, the authorities said, “more than a thousand complaints” were received about beaches on the island of Corfu, the Chalkidiki peninsula and in the region around the capital Athens.

Government wants to stop the problem with drones

In order to effectively combat the illegal rental of beach spots, the Greek government is now also relying on the latest technology. Drones and satellite images are being used to prevent beach rip-offs. The first drone flight took place in May, as the online portal “The Australian” reports. The new app “My Coast” is also intended to help in the fight against illegal rentals. Anyone can report violations in the app. However, there is another side to this.

Criticism from beach bar operators: Official processes take too long

Several operators of such private beaches complained to “The Australian” that they had no choice but to rent out the beach chairs illegally, as the local authorities could not keep up with the applications and there was a lack of staff everywhere.

Whether illegal or not, the fact is that the increasing commercial use of beaches has been a major problem in Greece for a long time. From season to season, the anger of Greeks over the excesses of beach appropriation is growing. In the record tourist year of 2023, with around 33 million visitors to Greece, the so-called towel movement emerged on the Cycladic island of Paros, which demands legally guaranteed access to the beach even for non-paying guests.

New rules for beach use

In March of this year, the Greek government introduced new regulations for the rental of deck chairs: parasols and deck chairs can now only be set up at a minimum distance of four metres from the sea. And there is also a rule for beaches that are less wide: they are not allowed to be rented at all.