Money would come from the Rio de Janeiro militia; Domingos Brazão was arrested this Sunday (24 March) for his involvement in the murder of Marielle

An aide to Domingos Brazão, arrested for involvement in the murder of Marielle Franco, allegedly received money from the militia in an evangelical church owned by pastor Silas Malafaia. The information is contained in an alert made via hotline report to the Rio de Janeiro Police and presented in the opinion of the PGR (Attorney General's Office) on the case.

The advisor in question is Robson Calixto Fonseca, nicknamed “Fish”. The PGR document states that he would act as a “informal security” of Sundays. Here's the complete (PDF – 669 kB).

Below, the full hotline presented in the opinion, dated June 18, 2018:



Other reports speak of an environment permeated by weapons around Robson Calixto. One of them mentions a barbecue at the Fazenda Passaredo condominium where it was possible to hear the sound of gunshots during a fight.

Read what the indictment says, this one dated May 28, 2018:



“These data indicate that, in fact, Robson Calixto accompanied Domingos Inácio Brazão in his activities linked to the militias and the territorial control exercised over illegal subdivisions”says the PGR about the reports.

In his communication channels, Silas Malafaia said he would give a response on the matter on Monday (25th March 2024).

The newspaper The globe published the contents of the hotline. Malafaia defined the publications as “cretinous and biased journalism”.



Domingos is an advisor to the Rio de Janeiro Court of Auditors. He was arrested with two other people linked to the murder of Marielle and driver Anderson Gomes in the Federal Police operation this Sunday (24 March).

The others detained by the PF were:

Chiquinho Brazão (União Brasil-RJ), federal deputy and brother of Domingos;

(União Brasil-RJ), federal deputy and brother of Domingos; Rivaldo Barbosaformer head of the Rio Civil Police.

According to the investigation, the Brazão brothers are suspected of being the ones behind the murder. Rivaldo is now being investigated for alleged obstruction of justice and planning the crime.

PF agents also carried out another 12 search and seizure warrants in the capital of Rio de Janeiro at addresses belonging to other names linked to the investigation. The operation, called Murder Inc., was authorized by the minister Alexandre de Moraesfrom the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

THE MARIELLE CASE

Marielle and Anderson were killed on the night of March 14, 2018. She had left a meeting at the Casa das Pretas Institute, in the center of Rio de Janeiro. The car in which the councilor was traveling was chased by criminals until the Estácio neighborhood, which connects with the North Zone.

Investigations and a plea bargain pointed to former military police officer Ronnie Lessa as the author of the shooting. He allegedly fired 13 times towards the vehicle.

Lessa is arrested. He had previously been convicted of smuggling firearms parts and accessories. The author of the plea bargain is also former PM Élcio Queiroz, who drove the Cobalt used in the crime.

Another suspect arrested is former firefighter Maxwell Simões Correia, known as Suel. It would be his responsibility to deliver the Cobalt used by Lessa for dismantling. According to investigations, all of them are involved with militias.

At the end of February, police arrested Edilson Barbosa dos Santos, known as Orelha. He is the owner of the scrap yard suspected of dismantling and disposing of the vehicle used in the murder.

The man had already been charged by the Public Ministry in August 2023. He is accused of impeding and hindering investigations.

Despite the arrests, 6 years after the crime no one was convicted. Since 2023, the investigation initiated by the Rio de Janeiro police has been monitored by the Federal Police.

In December 2023, the then Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinosaid that the crime would be solved “shortly”. At the time, he stated that the investigations were moving towards the final phase.

