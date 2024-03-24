Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/24/2024 – 18:10

The counterpart to the Brazão brothers' proposal to kill councilor Marielle Franco 'in full exercise of her mandate' was a subdivision near Rua Comandante Luís Souto, Tanque, Rio de Janeiro. The promise of a reward for the murder was detailed by former PM Ronnie Lessa, who also pointed out to the Federal Police the 'biggest attraction of the initiative': 'the exploitation of typical militia services resulting from the occupation of subdivisions, such as the exploitation of “gatonet”, gas, alternative transport'. According to researchers,

The details are contained in the Federal Police report that resulted in the arrest of the Brazão brothers this Sunday, the 24th, as well as the arrest of the former head of Rio's Civil Police Rivaldo Barbosa. According to the corporation, the 'turpitude' of the conduct of Marielle and Anderson's executors is directly linked to the promise of reward: 'the implementation and command of a paramilitary group in a large area of ​​land linked to the Brazão family'.

“Ronnie Lessa narrated that he would receive, together with Macalé, a large tract of land that the Brazão Brothers were planning to invade to promote the division of land for subsequent resale of the lots. He highlighted that, given the size of the land, it was a million-dollar undertaking. However, he asserted that the biggest attraction of the initiative lay in the exploitation of typical militia services resulting from the occupation of subdivisions, such as exploitation of “gatonet”, gas, alternative transport, among others, for which the collaborator and his partner would be responsible”, noted the PF when requesting the opening of Operation Murder Inc.

Also according to the whistleblower, the implementation of the infrastructure and urbanization of the area would be Major Ronald, a contractor for irregular construction in militia areas, notably Rio das Pedras.

According to the PF, Lessa wanted 'an area to call her own and explore it economically without having to bow her head to other leaders. Despite having been involved in militia activities for at least ten years, the whistleblower 'didn't have a stronghold where he could call the shots'.

“The promise of reward materialized by the Brazão Brothers was the opportunity he needed to put this into practice. Furthermore, this desire to be elevated to the level of Captain Adriano spread to the attempt to consolidate himself in the Rio crime scene, an opportunity in which he became closer to Rogério de Andrade, a notorious criminal from the West Zone of Rio”