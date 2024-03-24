According to the former military police officer, at the first planning meeting for the murder, Domingos Brazão reported that Laerte Silva monitored the councilwoman in meetings

Former military police officer Ronnie Lessa stated, in a plea bargain, that Chiquinho and Domingos Brazão, suspected of being the masterminds behind the murder of the councilor Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ), they already had an infiltrated militia member, called Laerte Silva, who participated in Psol meetings on land regularization.

The statements are contained in a PF report, released this Sunday (24.mar.2024), after the arrest of the Brazão brothers and Rivaldo Barbosa, former head of the Rio Civil Police. Here is the complete of the Federal Police report, which supported Alexandre de Moraes' decision (PDF – 22 MB).

Lessa stated that Laerte would have heard Marielle speaking to residents in the new subdivisions located in militia areas, which would be of interest to the Brazão brothers.

According to Lessa, Domingos Brazão said that there was a Psol infiltrator at the first planning meeting for the murder, which was held in a location close to the TCE-RJ counselor's house.

In that first meeting, according to Lessa, Domingos stated that Rivaldo Barbosa, then head of the Homicide Division of the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, had instructed that the murder not take place outside the Rio City Council Chamber to avoid “political connotation”.

Laerte was arrested in 2019 in the 1st phase of the Os Intocáveis ​​operation. It is indicated as “one of the armed arms of the militia”.

REMEMBER THE CASE

Marielle and Anderson were killed on the night of March 14, 2018. The councilor had left a meeting at the institute Black Housein the center of Rio. The car in which the councilor was traveling was chased by criminals to the Estácio neighborhood, which connects with the north zone.

Investigations and a plea bargain pointed to former military police officer Ronnie Lessa as the author of the shooting. He allegedly fired 13 times towards the vehicle.

Lessa is arrested. He had previously been convicted of smuggling firearms parts and accessories. The author of the plea bargain is also former PM Élcio Queiroz, who drove the Cobalt used in the crime.

Another suspect arrested is former firefighter Maxwell Simões Correia, known as Suel. It would be his responsibility to deliver the Cobalt used by Lessa for dismantling. According to investigations, all of them are involved with militias.

At the end of February, police arrested Edilson Barbosa dos Santos, known as Orelha. He is the owner of the scrap yard suspected of dismantling and disposing of the vehicle used in the murder.

The man had already been charged by the Public Ministry in August 2023. He is accused of preventing and hindering investigations.

Despite the arrests, 6 years after the crime no one was convicted. Since 2023, the investigation initiated by the Rio de Janeiro police has been monitored by the Federal Police.

In December 2023, the then Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinosaid that the crime would be solved “shortly”. At the time, he stated that the investigations were moving towards the final phase.