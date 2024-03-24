Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/24/2024 – 17:42

The three arrested this Sunday (24), suspected of being those behind the murder of councilor Marielle Franco and Anderson Gomes, are already in Brasília and will be taken to the federal prison, which is located in the Papuda penitentiary complex, southeastern region of the Federal District.

The brothers Domingos and Chiquinho Brazão, and the Civil Police delegate Rivaldo Barboda, arrested in the morning, during the Operation Murder Incarrived in the federal capital around 4 pm, on a PF aircraft.

After disembarking, they were taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML), for forensic examinations, which is customary. They also underwent a custody hearing, presided over by the STF's assistant judge, Airton Vieira, who maintained their arrests. It has not yet been officially announced whether the three will remain in the Brasília Federal Penitentiary or whether they will be transferred to other prison units in the country.

The arrest of the three, ordered by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), is preventive, with no fixed term. The measure will still be referendum in virtual session of the First Panel of the STF this Monday (25).

In the case of Chiquinho Brazão, who is a federal deputy, the Federal Constitution provides that his arrest must be considered by the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, which can keep you trapped or free you. The date of the session has not yet been announced, but it should take place in the next few days.

The main motivation for the murder of Marielle and Anderson, revealed in the PF investigation report, involves the dispute over the regularization of territories in Rio de Janeiro. In a press conference, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Lewandowski, stated that the police investigations led to complete clarification of who the perpetrators of crimesin addition to executors and intermediaries.

Marielle and Anderson were shot to death at an intersection in the central region of Rio de Janeiro, in March 2018, while they were traveling by car after a work schedule.