Bray Wyatt, WWE star, dies: the fighter was 36 years old

Bray Wyatt was a wrestling star.
Windham Rotunda Instagram
Bray Wyatt was a wrestling star.
His given name was Windham Rotunda. There is mourning in wrestling.
WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) confirmed the death of Windham Rotunda, better known as Ray Wyatt.
The wrestling star was born in 1987 and died this Thursday, March 24, at the age of 36.
“WWA extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans,” the company’s official profile reads.
WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36.
WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/pabVuaKlnP
—WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2023
Developing…
