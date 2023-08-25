Windham Rotunda, a former WWE champion and professional wrestler known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the age of 36. His death was announced by Paul Levesque, a former wrestler known as Triple H, now a WWE executive. “Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining superstar of his generation and accomplished many feats in WWE, including becoming champion in 2017,” the statement read. The news shocked thousands of fans around the world.

What was the cause of Bray Wyatt’s death? The former athlete died at the age of 36 of a heart attack. At the beginning of the year he had contracted Covid. The disease had worsened his health, causing heart problems. Yesterday the fatal heart attack.

Dwayne Johnson, the actor and former WWE wrestler who performed as “The Rock,” said on social media that Mr. Wyatt had a “very unique, beautiful, rare character that’s hard to create in our crazy world of wrestling.” professional”.