“From our simulations, the 2022 car is already stronger than the 2021 one”said a Red Bull source in Abu Dhabi; “Our project is very different from this prototype”the words of most of the team principals at Silverstone when Liberty Media presented a car in 1: 1 scale that should broadly embody the shapes expected on the starting grid in 2022. On the one hand, the team of technicians headed by Ross Brawn tried to outline a regulation that could not be betrayed from the stables into what must be its essence, that is to allow the drivers to chase their rivals without losing too much downforce. On the other hand, the teams in the design phase will try to pursue their sole and incontrovertible purpose: to make the car as fast as possible.

Ross Brawn is sure there will be no surprises in 2022. The team of experts he captained even tried to voluntarily break the established rules to explore the existence of any gray areas that could be exploited by the teams to circumvent the regulation and get more performance or even more ‘dirty air’ for the chasing cars. “Our group has spent a lot of time analyzing the possibilities of interpretation of the different areas to see where there could be gaps that could be exploited by the teams to further develop their projects. – explained Brown interviewed by the German newspaper Auto Bild – we also deliberately broke the rules in some areas to bring out any weaknesses. I think it has become very difficult for the teams to find gray areas. The key point is not to make the chaser lose aerodynamic load. In 2022, pilots should still be able to count on 85% of downforce when in ‘dirty air’, while in 2021 they lost about half the downforce compared to a clean air condition “. Data that, if confirmed on the track, should actually give the drivers the opportunity to stay close to their rivals with obvious benefits in terms of overtaking.