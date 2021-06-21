Less than a month to go first Formula 1 sprint race. This is an absolute novelty for the Circus: three grands prix in which qualifying will take place on Friday and a first race on Saturday to define the starting grid to be adopted less than 24 hours later. To the first three classified, precious extra points to put in your pocket before the traditional Sunday race. The new format will land on July 17 in Great Britain. A pure marketing operation to try to broaden the audience of fans, including occasional spectators? There is no doubt that the reasons for choosing a potentially more spectacular weekend are related to economic interests.

Brawn: “Baku restart, a good prequel for sprint races”

To confirm it is Ross Brawn, since 2017 administrative director (with a main role dedicated to the sporting aspect) of Formula 1 with the aim of making it more fun for the fans. “Many broadcasters have indicated their willingness to offer sprint races in their packages – reveals the former team principal of Mercedes and Honda -. At the moment we are evaluating every single parameter to understand what the benefits could be for the teams and for the sponsors “. Precious indications come from social networks, explains the English manager: “There are many studies that tell us which events are most followed, but above all what are the reactions of the spectators to everything that can happen in a race”.

Regarding the first sprint race scheduled at Silverstone, the former Ferrari technical director said the new format will bring “A breath of fresh air” which cannot be overlooked. “What we have to do – he said – is evaluate the feedback of all the actors involved and treasure any mistakes for the next appointment. We need to build a business model that is above all sustainable. There will be costs for the teams and for Formula 1. Our task, in the end, is to make sure that the accounts add up “. Will sprint races become a constant in the next season? Not at all, assures Brawn: “We are convinced that it is a format suitable only for certain events. There is still a long way to go ”.