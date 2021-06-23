Undercut. It’s all in this word, second Ross Brawn, the reason why Mercedes had to surrender in the duel with Red Bull at Paul Ricard. While at the end of the race in which he had to bend to a very fast Verstappen Lewis Hamilton did not feel like pointing the finger at his team, defending, on the contrary, the choice of make only one stop, the head of sports management has some doubts about a rather criticizable decision. “Certainly – he writes in his Monday column on the Formula 1 website – the star team did not expect such a powerful undercut “.

“They were taken by surprise in the pits. What happened on the track turned out not to correspond to the predictions made at the wall. If anything – continues the former Ferrari sporting director – compliments go to Red Bull: opting for a second stop when Verstappen was leading the race was a decision of great courage “. The Dutch driver admitted that, at one point, he believed he would not be able to catch his British rival, but the double stop strategy worked great. A risk taken, Brawn speculates, “To avoid repeating what happened in Barcelona. Red Bull’s aggressive approach helped to ignite the end of the race, making it truly spectacular “.

Net of a more cautious team strategy, the Mercedes drivers managed the tires differently, with Hamilton more adept than Bottas at staying fast even with the tires practically to the fruit. “Up to five laps from the checkered flag I wasn’t sure Verstappen would be able to overtake Hamilton – said Brawn -. Lewis was impressive in how he managed to extend the stint and until the end I believed that the race could have ended in reversed parts as well. At a certain point – concludes the former Mercedes and Honda team principal – my wife asked me what I would have done if I had been at the Mercedes pit wall. I replied that I was very happy that I no longer have to find myself in such situations. I’m starting to be a certain age, it wouldn’t be the best for my heart! “.