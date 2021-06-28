Charles’s race Leclerc at Spielberg it certainly gave fans emotions, perhaps the only ones. For better or for worse. Good, with 12 overtakes that brought him to seventh final position. Bad, because the Monegasque has touched with Pierre Gasly, ruining the Frenchman’s race and risking to spoil his own, with the breaking of the front wing. Michael Masi has de-classified the contact to the category “episodes that happen in the first round“. According to the head of Liberty Media for the motorsport area Ross Brawn, however, the Monegasque must be more careful in excited moments such as the departure. And – although he gives him the “Pilot of the day” award – the British engineer dispenses advice to the Monegasque talent.

Leclerc: “One of my best career races”

“My driver of the day was a dilemma. Charles was clearly outstanding in the race. It wasn’t the best overall race we’ve seen him run, but it was impressive in the way he recovered from the back. Perl made a mistake at the start, he was a bit clumsy: I think he deserves the title of driver of the day, and our fans said the same, but I would give it with an asterisk, saying that his race was not a perfect one.“, This is what the British said in his editorial on the Formula 1 website.”Max Verstappen did a flawless job, but it was a simple win. There were no challenges to overcome, such as at Paul Ricard. So I give the prize to Charles. When you have won races and are a very good driver, you feel frustrated if you are behind in the group instead of fighting for the win. I always remember that Michael has had many more accidents in the middle of the group than in front: it is inevitable“.

“It seems obvious, but there are drivers who are constantly running in the middle of the pack and have no accidents. Leclerc must remain calm when fighting in the middle of the group. He knows he’s strong, so he should consider a more conservative approach. Of course, even the opposite is not good: even if you are too ‘soft’ you will have accidents. It’s about finding a balance. I suspect that causing these accidents is that mentality that makes you say ‘I should be up front and I want to get back there as soon as possible’“, Brawn concluded the reasoning.