by VALERIO BARRETTA

Schumacher, when seven titles are few

January 3rd is a date that every Formula 1 fan connects to Michael Schumacher. In fact, the seven-time world champion turns 55 today, ten of which he lived in the conditions we all imagine following the very serious accident in Méribel which changed his life forever. Every time you think about Schumi it is almost natural to go back to the Ferrari period, the last great cycle of the Scuderia di Maranello in F1 which continued until 2008, with the German having already hung up his helmet for the first time.

An important companion of his successes – the then Ferrari technical director Ross Brawn – believes that Kaiser Michael he could have won eight titles even without considering 2007 and 2008. According to the Briton, Schumacher would have even been able to compete for the 2014 World Championship with the Mercedesat 45, if he had not retired and of course without the misfortune of Méribel.

Brawn's words

“I can well imagine that Michael would have a team today. At Mercedes the possibility that he could become a shareholder has already been discussed. The first step had already been taken, because in 2013 he was brand ambassador“, these are his words to Bild.

“I realize more and more that maybe he hung up his helmet too soon. He sowed the seeds of success at Mercedes from 2010 to 2012. And Fernando Alonso is proving even today, at a similar age to Michael, that world-class performances can still be achieved at over 40. If Michael had still been active in 2014, he could have won the title“.

Lewis Hamilton instead got on that train starting from 2013. The new regulatory cycle which included hybrid power units saw Mercedes clearly ahead of the competition until Red Bull's forceful return in 2021: that race in Abu Dhabi still prevents Hamilton from overtaking Schumacher and to be the only driver in history to win eight Formula 1 World Championships.