The chiaroscuro performance of Sainz is Leclerc at the French Grand Prix once again highlight the difficulties of the Ferrari, which seems unable to react to the profound crisis of results that is keeping it away from the positions that matter. The Spaniard, eleventh at the finish line, just outside the points zone, expressed concern in view of the next races, disappointed by a SF21 that on Sunday it turned out to be a very distant relative of the car which, on the other hand, did not behave badly in qualifying. The delay on the race pace this is not the only problem for the Maranello team, which according to the other Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, should already be thinking about how to solve the tire management node, worth finding yourself in trouble at the starting line for next season.

The current situation of Ferrari spoke, in his usual Monday column, Ross Brawn. From the web pages of the Formula 1 website, the head of the sports management of the Circus took stock of the weekend of the prancing horse, trying to understand what, according to him, did not work at Paul Ricard. “In qualifying the cars were doing quite well – observes the former technical director of the Maranello team -, frankly I don’t know how they managed to lose so much speed in the race. But I know the Ferrari environment, I am sure that both in the pits and in the factory the men of the horse will be trying hard to understand what went wrong and will be able to get up “.

Binotto: “Something went wrong”

“If they asked me what went wrong – continues the former team principal of Mercedes is Honda – I would take my time and answer more or less like this: ‘Give us a few days to understand what happened, we will reorganize ourselves, trying to reach certain conclusions and solve problems’. Most teams are used to picking up a bitter haul at the end of each race, but I expect something more from Ferrari. The technicians have to sit down and understand the causes of the decline in performance in the race. It is a fundamental step to keep the team’s morale high “.