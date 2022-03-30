The first two races of the season in Bahrain and in Saudi Arabia have exalted various spectators and enthusiasts not only for the curiosity satisfied in seeing them at work new single-seatersbut also for how these have respected the forecasts of the eve: above all, those of an aerodynamic design that allows the pilots to be able to complete the overtaking with greater ease, allowing the latter to take on exciting challenges such as those seen between Leclerc and Verstappen in Sakhir and Jeddah. Technical and regulatory innovations that, at least as regards this start of the season, have kept the promises of the pre-season, as highlighted by the General Manager of Formula 1 Ross Brawn.

The British engineer, who had already commented on Ferrari’s performance a few hours after the checkered flag in Bahrain, went back to analyzing the main characteristics of the 2022 cars, which, at least for now, are giving a show on the track: “It was a really great start – said Brawn in an interview reported by the official F1 website – you have to see what will happen when the teams start developing the cars, and in which direction they will go. However, I hope this is only the beginning of our new philosophy, aimed at the opportunity to create better cars; when we begin to study the data of these cars in more detail, to understand how they behave, then other projects can be planned to improve their driveability. In any case – he added – However, I was pleased to see wheel-to-wheel battles, which had always been a defect of the old cars, not entirely appreciated. The merit of the Pirelli, who did a great job with the tires. Moreover, what has not been seen was the need for the pilots to back off in battles – he concluded – in previous years you could attack, but within a lap or two you had to back off, let the tires recover and then attack again. And I don’t think this was due to the tires, but to the characteristics of the car. So, a step forward with the tires, a step forward with the cars. An attack can be sustained, just as a battle can be waged: it was all really encouraging “.