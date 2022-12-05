THEthe spending ceiling for Formula 1 teams it came into force in 2021, but the complete review of the financial statements came almost to the end of the following season and on 11 October 2022 a procedural violation by Aston Martin and an infringement of minor and procedural expense by Red Bull. It then took another 17 days for the Anglo-Austrian fine to be paid (7 million and 10% less than the hours allowed for aerodynamic tests), which came as the result of a plea bargain, which averted a legal battle that could have gone on for months. In short, if the Federation’s intention was obviously positive, the financial control activity on the teams was not at all simple, as demonstrated by the decidedly dilated timing.

Ross Brawnmanaging director of F1, however, defended the introduction of the budget cap in his year-end analysis: “It was essential improve races in an authentic way. And to do this we have chosen to give each team the same opportunities and part of this comes from financial resources. For years, there were three or four teams on the starting grid with clearly superior resources to the others. This created a situation that didn’t allow for reduced margins on the track. Building your own cars is a huge challenge, but in the past, the more money you had, the better the car you could build.”. And he continued: “We could have chosen the easy way out, which was to have standard cars, the same engines and the same specific parts: but we would have lost the magic of F1. The ceiling on costs it has created a situation where spending is limited and whoever is smartest wins. With a small margin between the first and second”. Brawn did not deny that something will be fixed: “We are talking about a very significant step for F1. Clearly there are some bugs to be fixed, but considering the complexity of introducing such a system, it is fantastic what F1 teams and the FIA ​​have achieved since it was introduced.”