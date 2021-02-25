Michel kokoreff Sociologist, professor at the University of Saint-Denis

After the death on Monday in Saint-Chéron of a 14-year-old girl, another teenager in turn lost his life in a brawl on Tuesday in Boussy-Saint-Antoine. This violence gave rise to a political-media frenzy. The Minister of the Interior immediately went there and seized upon these tragedies to announce the dispatch to the department of a hundred police and gendarmes.

Many actors evoke an aggravation of the phenomenon of gangs. What do you think ?

Michel kokoreff Tragedies like those of recent days are devastating for families and loved ones. But it is obscene to use the death of young people for political, security or trade union ends, without tackling the basic problems. There is this dramatization discourse that says that young people are more and more violent, earlier and earlier. Brawls between gangs have always existed, at least since the Apaches at the end of the 19th century. In addition, we do not have a reliable thermometer to assess the phenomenon, tools to determine the number of gangs, brawls, their increase or vice versa. Bands are, by definition, a dynamic phenomenon, the members of which keep coming together or ungrouping. They are informal groups, which come together on the basis of sociability. They are not mafias or criminal organizations and their members are not necessarily delinquents.

Are there no links with drug trafficking?

Michel kokoreff If we use the terms used in working-class neighborhoods, those who deal with traffic are called teams or networks. They have better things to do than kill each other for a sidelong glance or girls’ stories, or immemorial disputes. There may be porosity. Teams can recruit from gangs. But entering the business is like a job. It is to obtain an activity with a remuneration and possibly a promise of promotion. It is not the same logic as that of a tape.

How to explain this phenomenon of bands?

Michel kokoreff They form in the blind spots of the family group, which has difficulty managing these adolescents, and of school, which is both an imperative for success and a barrier for the lower classes. The gang is a seductive and rewarding universe that offers itself to young boys that family and school cannot socialize. They can express their sense of virility and group solidarity. The culture of virilism, an identity support for men from working-class circles for a long time, plays a very strong role. The underlying problem with these marginalized young people is that they are dropping out of school. However, on this level, nothing is done. The repressive approach does not take this social dimension into account. As long as we persist in seeing it as a “sociological excuse”, we cannot move forward. Instead, we feed the news pages and play on fear.

How to explain the territorial logics at work?

Michel kokoreff It’s an old village thing. We define ourselves by being opposed. The group builds its identity in otherness, in relation to those opposite. The band defines a territory and an identity. It ensures recognition, scares as much as it protects. We talk about it in the newspapers, on social networks. The latter have a multiplier effect and even an incentive, but they are not the cause. They speed up the distribution. They make the event and maintain the competition. We will show his “exploits” there. Paradoxically, we are in a society where everyone is entitled to a quarter of an hour of visibility. Social networks offer this visibility to those who do not have it, even if it is in the form of images of violence.

How should this problem be approached?

Michel kokoreff The challenge is to identify what are the possible mediations, to do prevention. Who can intervene to lower the tension, find de-escalation gestures? The police cannot play this role. Sometimes it is peers who manage to break the logic of retaliation. There are educators too. Sometimes, it can come from the elders, even if it means being themselves delinquents or ex-delinquents, who manage to produce the gestures of appeasement and to put in place logics of de-escalation.