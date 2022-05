CAPCOM And Ubisoft announce that to celebrate the 35th anniversary of STREET FIGHTER new characters from the franchise will arrive in BRAWLHALLA. It is about Ken, M.Bison, Sakura, Dhalsim And Lukewhich will peep into the game starting from the next one May 25.

Let’s enjoy the announcement trailer.

BRAWLHALLA x STREET FIGHTER – New characters

Source: CAPCOM, Ubisoft Street Nintendo Life