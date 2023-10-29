Two people were killed and 18 others were injured in the early hours of Sunday in Florida following a brawl that led to a shooting: ABC TV reported on its website. The fight broke out around 3:00 am (8:00 am in Italy), when the bars were closing, in Ybor City, a neighborhood of Tampa, said the head of the city’s police department, Lee Bercaw. Hundreds of people were present when the shooting began, Bercaw said at a news conference, adding that one man turned himself in to police. The conditions of the injured are not yet known.