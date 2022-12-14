Supercell has decided to to remove the prize boxes from Brawl Stars announcing the news with: “No more odds, no more random rewards, and no more playing guess who every time you unlock a fighter.” Anyone with a minimum of sense would have welcomed the news with a wave of joy, given that we are talking about a particularly rapacious and treacherous system of microtransactions, based on the mechanisms of gambling, which mainly affects problem gamblers, those increased risk of developing a gambling addiction. Of course Supercell did it to avoid consequences, given that premium funds are increasingly at the center of legislative and judicial initiatives and risk becoming a major problem for companies. However, their removal is always good news.

Some gamers however, evidently looking for a way to re-evaluate the idea that the best sperm is the one that reaches the egg, they have begun to protest vehemently because they really don’t want to give up the prize funds.

There is a widespread myth in the industry that gamers hate certain monetization systems. Of course it is false, as this story proves. If the microtransactions they have become more and more invasive it is because many simply like them, prize boxes included. What are the complaints in this case? Easy, and somewhat concerning: for many, the excitement of the random prize outweighs the frustration of the system itself. Others have even gone so far as to say that now that there are no more random prizes, they no longer have any interest in playing Brawl Stars. Basically, these people are more interested in playing substitutes for slot machines than in actual video games. Something similar also happened with Overwatch 2, in which many players complained about the removal of prize boxes beyond the problem of the very high prices of cosmetic items.

After all, every system, even the most abject, can only survive and prosper if it has broad consensus. Evidently the perception of many of the premium funds and how they are considered globally is based on prejudices. They are liked, there is little that can be done, otherwise they would not have taken hold to the point of reaching the attention of various legislators.

