Drunk men, broken glass bottles, a “stabbing” and several harassed women. A movie? No, that happened on a plane leaving Europe and heading to the Caribbean a few days ago. British Airways passengers witnessed a man smash a glass bottle and then stab another passenger. Traveling tourists accused the airline of providing “unlimited booze to the man” which then spiraled out of control.

The passengers of the flight – according to various online newspapers – declared that a group of men spent the whole time celebrating with bottles of alcohol – provided by the crew without limits – and harassing several women on the flight.

“The attacker was acting terribly before the incident, the staff were perhaps too intimidated to regain control, but the atmosphere was clearly escalating,” said one woman.

The group of men – according to what was reconstructed – flirted, without consent or hints of understanding, with several girls present on the flight. One female passenger said that staff were “ignoring” the group for harassing women. “She was touching my arm and generally making me feel very uncomfortable,” one girl pointed out. According to witnesses, people were unable to use the toilet for several hours.

As the line for the restroom increased, two passengers were injured by broken glass. Then the fight. According to the St Lucia Times, the confrontation began when a passenger, who had been arguing with another man on the flight, stormed into the kitchen area of ​​the Boeing 777. The attacker, a man from St. Lucia, broke a bottle in the kitchen , then headed down the aisle and speared the poor passenger with the bottle neck broken. Then the intervention of the crew

Once on the ground, paramedics and three police officers boarded the plane to take the injured passengers to hospital, and police arrested the attacker. A spokesman for the Santa Lucia police said the case was under investigation. The identities of the passengers involved have not yet been disclosed.

A British Airways representative said: “We are shocked that anyone acted in this way and are grateful to our highly trained cabin crew and customers who have helped them deal with this difficult incident. We want to reassure customers that this behavior will never be tolerated and we will always take appropriate action.”