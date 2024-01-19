Violent brawl on board a Ryanair plane. The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing and a passenger was arrested for resisting a public official. As reported by the British tabloid 'The Sun', the Irish company's aircraft, which left the United Kingdom and headed for the Canary Islands, had to make an emergency landing at Faro airport, in the Algarve region of Portugal among shocked passengers. It seems that in an attempt to calm things down, a steward was forced into the bathroom.

Seven Britons involved

From what was leaked to the tabloid's sources it seems that the seven involved in the dispute were all British. “There were three men and four women, they were screaming. They were swearing, they were very agitated” says a witness, specifying that they were sitting behind the aircraft and “they immediately stood out because they were decidedly drunk”. For now the airline has not wanted to say anything about the incident, while the police have confirmed the information relating to both the brawl and the arrest.

Previous

Last month three Ryanair planes, coming from the United Kingdom, had to change route and land at the Portuguese airport of Faro but for different reasons. In the first two cases, on 12 and 20 December last year, the Sun reports, due to technical problems. Tuesday 5 December 2023, however, because the pilot felt ill. “The landing went well, the passengers were transferred to another plane and were able to reach Morocco” a spokesperson for the Ryanair company said on that occasion.