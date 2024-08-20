Brawl on Ryanair flight, passenger slaps cabin crew member

What happened on a Ryanair flight from Liverpool to Tenerife is incredible, when a passenger slapped a cabin crew member and was punched by another passenger.

The incident, captured on video, occurred on July 4. In the clip, the passenger can be seen trying to open the overhead lockers on the plane.

When the flight attendant stopped him by closing the compartment, the passenger slapped him, triggering the reaction of another passenger by punching him in the nose.

A fight broke out between passengers on #Ryanair‘s flight #FR4346 from #Liverpool you #Tenerife,on July 4. The crew was forced to have fun to #Santiago from Compostela Airport,#Spain.The captain ordered the passengers involved in the fight to leave the aircraft. 🎥 go @controladores pic.twitter.com/0yoGZTwgtY — FlightMode (@FlightModeblog) July 9, 2024

The man was then restrained with a seat belt and banned from the airline as confirmed by Ryanair itself.

The incident forced the flight crew to contact the authorities, with the flight being diverted to Santiago. “The crew requested the assistance of the police, who met the aircraft upon landing to proceed with the arrest of the passenger,” a spokesperson for the company told MailOnline.