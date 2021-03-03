The match between Ribera Navarra and Jaén ended in a brawl. The Andalusians, in a postponed match of the first round, had to win yes or yes to be in the Spanish Cup to be played in Madrid this month. After a difficult first round, with many games postponed due to positives and quarantines, the Andalusians played their last bullet. If they won, they got a ticket to Madrid. If they tied or lost, Zaragoza completed the picture. Finally, and despite winning at halftime, Jaén was defeated (5-2) and the match ended with controversy.

The players of JaénAfter listening to the stands, they headed for the stairs of the main stand. The Police intervened so that the altercation was reduced. The mayor of Tudela, Alejandro Toquero, was on the track present. “They have acted badly, but what does not happen is that players and managers of the rival team (for Jaén) go up to the stands to face the fans. That cannot happen, it seems very serious to me. I don’t know what they were looking for because, of course, nothing good could be found. That action was unnecessary, “he said in a statement collected by TudelaHoy.com.

“I did not like the example we have given because, although the passion of futsal is lived intensely, there is a limit that we must not cross“Toquero also added about the attitude of his countrymen. It remains to be seen if there is a complaint, since in that case the intervention is not ruled out of the National Anti-Violence Commission to investigate what happened.