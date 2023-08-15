From a game clash, the dispute would then have continued off the field, following the removal of both. The ex of Rome and Fiorentina hit his partner repeatedly, before the intervention of other players

Mauricio Cannone – rio de janeiro (brazil)

There is no peace in Flamengo, Brazil’s most popular team. At the end of last month, the ex viola Pedro was slapped and punched by an Argentine athletic trainer, who was sacked in the following days. Now it’s up to midfielder Gérson, a former Roma and Fiorentina player, to be the protagonist of another brawl, in training on the eve of the second leg of the Brazilian Cup against Grêmio. Gérson got into a fight on August 15th with the Uruguayan full-back Varela, who suffered the worst: a broken nose.

The news is initially published on globoesporte.com and then confirmed by other sites and TVs. Flamengo itself has released a statement saying that the episode has been resolved internally, without specifying whether both will be punished. Gerson came in hard on Varela in training, the Uruguayan full-back didn't like it and complained to central defender Pablo. Angry, Gérson contested Varela. Both were expelled from training and moved towards the inside of the sports centre. Disturbed, Varela started yelling at Gerson, who replied, "I'm not even talking to you." The Uruguayan turned to the midfielder, tried to hit the former Giallorossi and Viola ex, who dodged and reacted by throwing several punches at him. It seems that no one initially tried to separate them, but then some comrades appeared to end the brawl. The checks in the hospital then confirmed: Varela's nose fractured.

After the sacking of Argentine coach Pablo Fernández due to attacks on Pedro, the latter was suspended by the club for one game and also fined him because he had stopped warming up near the bench in the match against Atlético Mineiro for the Brazilian championship, when Flamengo could still make a substitution, thus provoking the wrath of Fernández. Now the new episode of violence comes at a too delicate moment for the Rossoneri from Rio, last week eliminated from the Copa Libertadores in the round of 16 by Paraguayan side Olimpia who beat him 3-1 in Asunción after which Flamengo had won 1-0 in the first leg of the Maracanã. To restore some peace to Brazil's most loved team now we need a good result at home this Wednesday evening against Grêmio, coached by the former Roma striker Renato, beaten by Fla in the away match in Porto Alegre 2-0 . So if Flamengo doesn't go to the finals of the Copa do Brasil with all this advantage there will be a real tragedy. And it could cost the job of the Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli, highly criticized by reporters and Rossoneri fans.