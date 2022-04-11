Over the last few hours, news has come that has shocked the whole community of Naples. Involved in a fight a Greek’s tower, Giovanni Guarino was killed with a stab in the heart. The victim was only 18 years old. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Drama a Naples. Giovanni Guarino, an 18-year-old boy, was in Torre del Greco, in Leopardi district where the rides had been set up when he received about seven stab wounds to the heart. The tragic episode took place Sunday 10 April 2022 approximately around 11pm.

To trigger the murder of the boy would have been a brawl between peers which took place in a funfair set up in a space of the public car park between via Leopardi and via Nazionale. The intervention of the rescuers was timely and they transported the 18-year-old to theMaresca Hospital of Torre del Greco. However, attempts to keep him alive were unsuccessful. Giovanni did not make it and died at the age of alone 18 years.

As for the responsible of the murder allegedly two 17-year-olds from the municipality of Torre Annunziata. The latter allegedly harassed the 18-year-olds at the carnival while they were taking a simple Sunday walk. In the meantime, the State Police of the Commissariat of Torre del Greco and the Flying Squad opened the investigations on the matter. A few glances between the boys and a banal one would have caused the fight verbal quarrel.

However, involved in the tragic episode there is also a friend of the victim whom he reported serious injuries but not to the point of risking dying. The latter’s mom released some statements on the occasion of an interview with Fanpage.it: