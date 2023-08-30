Brawl in the stands during a chick football match: 71-year-old grandmother joined by Daspo

“An unspeakable scene that should be condemned, because it took place in front of the eyes of the children”. Thus the managers of a football team in the province of Cremona had commented on a brawl that broke out in the stands during a chick match last May.

Now, after three months of investigations, the provisions of the police headquarters have arrived, which has issued six bans on accessing sporting events (daspo) against as many parents and relatives of the young players of Soresinese and Ripaltese.

During the match on May 21, the turmoil was triggered by an argument between the 39-year-old mother of a child and the 71-year-old grandmother of another player, with the latter allegedly slapping the other woman’s son. To stop the fight, the Carabinieri of Crema and Vailate had to intervene.

The six recipients of the daspo have been identified as “responsible for the serious episodes of violence at the Enzo Saronni sports center, serious due to the clamor raised and the social dangerousness of the conduct carried out, some of which aimed at the detriment of minors”.

The investigations revealed how the dispute, at the end of the match, arose from the dispute over a foul play. “With the provisions we intend to stigmatize in terms of prevention conduct that is concretely dangerous from the point of view of public order and particularly unseemly, bearing in mind that the events occurred in the context of a competition between boys born in 2013, in the presence and also in damage to minors, one of whom was yanked,” the police said.