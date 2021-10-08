Genoa – Thirty-one years of Daspo to eight ultras who participated in a violent brawl last February 24 in piazzale Kennedy, alla Foce, which was attended by several fans of Genoa and Sampdoria with their faces covered and armed with belts and sticks. Digos was able to identify some participants. The measures have a duration ranging from a maximum of 10 years to a minimum of 1 year: for recidivists, already recipients of previous Daspo, the obligation to report to a police office has also been imposed, during the football of Genoa and Sampdoria, for the same duration of the preventive measure.

In total there are two recipients of this further obligation already validated by the judicial authority. Finally, for one of the persons involved, in addition to the obligation to submit since already definitively convicted for other crimes, the further prescription of the prohibition of possession and use, for the duration of the measure to be served, of weapons with modest offensive capacity was imposed. , free sale tools capable of nebulising stinging liquids or mixtures, pyrotechnic products, as well as flammable substances and means suitable for causing the release of flames.