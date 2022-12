Brawl in Parliament in Senegal. The chaos erupted after a deputy slapped a female colleague. Massata Samb, a member of the opposition, struck Amy Ndiaye Gniby, of the ruling party, during a presentation of the budget.

From here to the brawl it was a moment, with other deputies intervening in defense of the woman and as many in aid of Samb. Shoves, kicks and even flying chairs before the president suspended the session.