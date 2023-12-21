Palermo, shots fired in a nightclub: a 22-year-old dead

In Palermo a young Of 22 years old, Rosolino Celesia, was shot dead during an argument that broke out in the Notr3 nightclub, in via Pasquale Calvi, around 3 am. Transported to the Civic hospital in very serious conditions, probably by some acquaintance, he died shortly after his arrival. He had been shot in the chest and neck.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for the murder, who handed himself over to the police, claiming that he was the one “who shot a person I knew”. It was the same minor who called 112, urging the military: “Come and get me”.

The nightclub is located a few steps from via La Lumia, a street in the center of Palermo, the “nightlife” of the city, where in recent days a similar episode: a man fired several gunshots into the air at the height, always, of an argument, perhaps due to one exchange of glances too many.

Palermo, shots fired in a nightclub: this is who the 22-year-old who died is

The young victim, originally from the Cep neighborhood, loved football and until a few years dreamed of playing in Serie A. But at the age of 20 he decided to hang up his boots. Born in Palermo on 6 May 2001, as a child he began attending the Ribolla football school of the champion Totò Schillaci and managed to enter the youth teams of Trapani, Turin and Palermo. After two years in Trapani, as a striker, he was contacted by Torino who had deployed him among the Under 17s. He then went on loan to Palermo, then in Serie D he played for Marsala and Troina. He followed the experience in Parmonval, a Palermo team based in the seaside village of Mondello, his last experience before abandoning football. “Lino” was the son of Gianni Celesia, former councilor of the sixth municipal district of Palermo and a melodic singer, known in his neighborhood, at the Cep, but also throughout the city for his frequent performances in squares and on private TV.

