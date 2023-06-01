A 16-year-old footballer from Metz beat the German Paul, from JFC Berlin, reducing him to death: the 15-year-old died two days later

A scandalous episode occurred in Germany on Sunday. A youth football tournament was taking place in Frankfurt when a fight broke out between the young players of JFC Berlin and the French side Metz. During the scuffles, one of the Metz members hit the German violently on the head Paul15 years old, who died the next day from the severe head trauma he had suffered.

A day of leisure, entertainment and sport, which unfortunately has turned into tragedy. The images and stories of what happened on the football field of Frankfurter SV Victoria Preussen 07, are unfortunately the worst spot for football and for sport in general. Especially if you think that it all happened among very young boys, in the middle of adolescence.

The occasion was that of a youth soccer tournamentwhich saw several local teams face each other, therefore German, but also foreign, who arrived on site specifically to compete with the same level.

Suddenly, while the match between the JFC Berlin and the Metza fight broke out between the athletes, which the referee could not avoid nor was he able to contain.

In the chaos, a 16-year-old player from the Transaplina team hit Paul, who was instead wearing the German team shirt, knocking him to the ground. After he has kept hitting him with punches and kicks head.

For Paul there was nothing to do

The medical staff present in the sports facility suffered rescued the young man and revived him, then rushed him to the nearest hospital.

Paul’s condition, which seemed critical from the beginning, has unfortunately not improved. Brain death was already declared on Tuesday. Then yesterday, Wednesday, the news of the death.

The responsible of the attack, a 16-year-old registered with Metz, whose personal details have been kept confidential, is currently under arrest by the Frankfurt Police.

Many messages of condolence dedicated to poor Paul. His former club, the BFC Dynamoon Facebook he wrote: