Stayed in the same hotel in Turkey, footballers of a Russian and Ukrainian team faced each other in a mega brawl in the corridors of the roomssays Ukrinform.

The versions of what happened are opposite. On the Russian side, the players of the Myna team are accused of trying to force Shinnik players to sing the Ukrainian anthem and of attacking a Russian in an elevator. A Mynai statement said the cause of the clash “is the shameful behavior of the Russian players towards a hotel employee and provocative chants towards the people of Transcarpathia”, the home region of the Ukrainian players. According to Mynai, the brawl then continued within the Russian team, with some players accused of supporting Ukraine because they tried to play peacemakers. Eventually the police had to intervene.

Before leaving for training in Antalya, Turkey, the Ukrainian team had asked the organizers not to be accommodated in the same hotel with Russian teams. Instead, the two teams from the warring countries both met at the Royal Seginus hotel.