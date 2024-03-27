Brawl between Orsini and Cappellini at “È semper Cartabianca” | VIDEO

Televised brawl between Alessandro Orsini and Stefano Cappellini during It's always Cartabiancathe in-depth program hosted by Bianca Berlinguer broadcast on Rete 4 on the evening of Tuesday 26 March.

The teacher was talking about the war in Ukraine when the journalist from Republic he smiled, unleashing Alessandro Orsini's anger.

Furious brawl between Orsini and Cappellini at “è semper cartabianca”.

Or: “Cappellini, you really are an idiot. I don't accept her laughing in my face. You go and act like a clown at La Repubblica”.

"You are a disturbed person".

“Cappellini, you are truly an idiot” said the teacher with the presenter Bianca Berlinguer who immediately intervened: “No, professor: I don't accept you insulting one of my guests”.

“I don't accept Cappellini laughing in my face while I'm talking about very serious things while thousands of people are dying in Ukraine” added Orsini.

Cappellini, therefore, defined the professor as a “disturbed person” with Orsini replying: “If Cappellini wants to be a clown, go do it in Republic”.

“Professor, you are losing control of yourself” the presenter stated again, trying with difficulty to restore order to the studio.