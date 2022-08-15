Conte and Tuchel go head to head: a heavy disqualification is expected

The derby between Chelsea and Tottenham ends 2-2, one of the most heartfelt among the many in London. At the end of the game, however, the adrenaline is still very high, as evidenced by the brawl between the technicians Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel.

The two cross for the traditional handshake, but evidently that of Tuchel is too energetic and prolonged, as can be understood from Conte’s reaction. The Lecce coach (moreover ex Chelsea) he turns against his German colleague yelling at him What do you want? (What do you want?) and the two end up head to head.

Only the prompt intervention of players and members of the technical staff prevents the two from coming to blows. Both expelled, they face a disqualification that promises to be severe: the English Premier League does not tolerate such dramas.

TUCHEL VS CONTE: ROUND TWO !!! 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/XhWuOU4fwD – Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2022

Subscribe to the newsletter

