Brawl at the Maneskin concert: Damiano stops the show

For the first time since they started hitting stages around the world, a fight broke out at a Måneskin concert. The Fillmore in Philadelphia was sold out, Damiano sings one of the group’s hits and a boy is picked up and taken away from the club’s bodyguards under the stage.

Damiano interrupts the show and firmly condemns what happened: “Violence is bullshit, we always respect those close to us,” the singer told his fans. The images of the episode begin to circulate online and Damiano can’t help but expose himself there too. But turning to something else.

The worst thing was the girl with the Lazio shirt tho https://t.co/wQOuRgd2tz — Damiano David (@daviddamiano99) November 30, 2022

Damian’s comment

The most curious thing happened a few hours after Måneskin’s last concert. And it happened on social media, precisely on Twitter. Because not only did a fight break out under the Philadelphia stage, but a girl was wearing the Lazio shirt. And the frontman of the famous Roman group could not fail to notice her. Damiano is in fact a great Roma fan and when he is free from commitments with the group he runs to the Olimpico to cheer on Magica.

Damiano re-shared the images of the fight commenting: “The worst thing? The girl with the Lazio shirt”. And the sports club was not long in coming and replied by quoting a song by Måneskin: “We are out of our minds, but different from them”.

😁 — SSLazio (@OfficialSSLazio) December 1, 2022

Damiano’s joke was appreciated by the Giallorossi fans, but the Lazio fans didn’t stand by and teased the singer, reminding him of Roma’s last defeat in the derby against Lazio.

The curious episode took place during one of the concerts of the well-known Roman group, protagonist of an all-American tour in November (from San Diego to Toronto to Boston, New York and Philadelphia).