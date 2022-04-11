Two minors from Torre Annunziata, one of 15 and one of 17 were stopped by the police in the night on charges of killing a 19-year-old with a stab in the heart, seriously injuring the friend who was with him. The events took place in Torre del Greco. Investigations are ongoing. Giovanni Guarino, 19, was shot in the heart and died following a fight at the Luna Park.

The murder

His name was Giovanni Guarino and the boy was stabbed to death last night around 10.30 pm in the area of ​​the Leopardi district of Torre del Greco (Naples). The young man was killed by a stab in the heart. Many messages of solidarity that friends, acquaintances but also ordinary citizens are leaving in these hours on the social pages, even of the family, which from what we have learned is known as engaged in various commercial activities in the city center area. Guarino had a younger sister and lived on the border between Torre del Greco and Ercolano.