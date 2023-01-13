Police, carabinieri, traffic wardens. Their intervention was necessary to break up a fight that broke out during the funeral of the head of the Roma camp Pontevigodarzerein the province of Padua, who died at the age of 64 from a stroke last Sunday.

The news is reported by Padua morning. Once the procession of about 100 people arrived at the cemetery, waiting to be able to enter, a sudden dispute arose with the exchange of fists between some young people for previous disputes between the two Roma groups.