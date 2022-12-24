The game offer for superhero fans has often been disappointing in recent years. Until now? Well, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is in any case a very sympathetic title that brings a breath of fresh air to the genre.

You play a completely new superhero, the Hunter, who can be colored to your own taste. He or she is brought back to life to help in the fight against Mother Lilith, an evil being that can brainwash people. Hunter is assisted by a colorful collection of Marvel heroes.

Midnight Suns basically consists of two parts: talking and fighting. You fight through a board game with a deck of cards stuck to it. You and the enemy take turns to make a number of moves: you can move superheroes around the board, throw debris around and play cards. Each card represents a specific attack.

Just thinking about which cards you will and will not take with you offers a nice challenge. The balance between strategic thinking and the fun of an old-fashioned game of fighting is perfect. Because not all missions are necessary to complete the story, you also have the space to opt for a really tough challenge now and then.

When you’re done with a battle, you can walk around the home port as a Hunter, looking for secrets that unlock new cards and costumes. You try to befriend the superheroes through conversations, presents, and days out.

This part is especially demanding in the first hours Midnight Suns way too much time actually: after all those endless conversations with young and old Avengers you crave a game of fighting. Later a better rhythm comes in – and it turns out Midnight Suns a very charming game.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

By: Firaxis Games For: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and X|S, PC

●●●●●