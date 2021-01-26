Atlético Mineiro’s squad was concentrated in Cidade de Galo, the same complex that was the base of the Argentina National Team in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, awaiting the match against Santos on Tuesday, by Brasileirao. Of course, the tournament is without an audience, but the Galo twisted was organized and went to the sports complex, not to give support but to question the coach, Jorge Sampaoli.

There were hundreds and they sang: “Sampaoli, seu vacilão, ganhar do Santos já é obrigacao”. Translated: “Sampaoli, you were wrong, beating Santos is your obligation.”

In addition, the Argentine coach was criticized for the replacement of goalkeeper Rafael and the ownership of Everson. Also, they asked for a chance for forward Diego Tardelli, not even included among those called up.

In the previous match, the Galo had lost 3-2 to Vasco da Gama.