Bravures Susijeng captain Shawn Huff became a vegetarian and now advises on his best recipe

The captaincy was handed to Shawn Huff. He cooks a nut pot in the Bravuuri column of the monthly supplement.

Of the year The fall of 2019 was not a basketball player Shawn Huffille easy. At first the abdominal muscle ruptured, then the ankle went. Huff was on sick leave. It was time to sit at home and think. And it so happened that he began to think about food.

Huff, known as the captain of Susijeng, the Finnish basketball team, was 35 at the time. He knew there were probably only a few years left in his active career. How could he further improve his performance during those years? How could you get the most out of your body?

“It occurred to me that diet is the last thing I haven’t tried yet,” Huff says.

So he decided to do something that is still rare for professional athletes: he became a vegetarian. Initially, Huff experimented with a vegan diet for a month. The effects, he said, began quickly.

“The recovery was faster, I was able to move faster and the feeling was more refreshing in general. I was also able to eat much closer to the workouts because the food didn’t feel so heavy, ”he says.

“I don’t know how much of a placebo it is. But just the same if it works. ”

A month later, Huff found that a completely vegan diet was unnecessarily laborious for him – especially because other family members are junk food. Thus, lacto-ovovegetarianism became established as Huff’s way of eating, meaning that he also eats dairy products and eggs. The diet has aroused a lot of wonder and inquiry. Isn’t a sportsman forced to eat meat? Does vegetarian food starve?

Huff answers that question today, in practice.

In Vuosaari cuisine, traditional dishes are often created, in which meat has been replaced by other products.

Woof! Woof! Woof! The one-year-old Nola dog would love to come upstairs to say hello, but it’s only been in surgery a couple of days before. And because Nola often gets a little upset with the guests, it’s better now to stay up and focus on recovery.

“But now there is no helper to pick up the food that falls to the floor,” Huff whispers as he breaks down.

She prepares a vegetable-nut pot on her mother’s instructions. Mom did cook chicken, though. Huff replaces the chicken with mifu strips. This has been his tactic for the last couple of years: he still cooks the foods he is familiar with, but uses other sources of protein such as mifua, lentils or beef instead of meat.

Often in a kitchen in Vuosaari, a box of pasta or lentil stew is created. Sometimes the whole family eats the same food, but some vegetarian versions still suspect children. However, everything has to be tasted.

For the athlete, their own body is a tool, and the relationship of many professionals to food is instrumental. You need to get enough fuel to handle it. That’s how Huff thought for a long time.

“I’m not picky and I may well eat the same food for many days. But when I lived in Italy, I learned to enjoy food as a social thing in a different way. ”

In cooking, on the other hand, he has learned directly from the top. When Huff played in Germany, his team was sent to a training camp in Mallorca. There, the players ’meals were prepared by a chef whose restaurant had a Michelin star.

“He also put us to work and taught me to use the knife the right way. Since then, splitting has been pretty much easier, ”says Huff.

The skill of splitting has been taught to Shawn Huff by a Michelin-level chef.

Shawn Huff’s nut pot recipe comes from his mother. A whole jar of peanut butter is poured into it.

Also snacks are important in an athlete’s diet. Huff’s favorite before the game is the peanut butter jam sandwich. Did he learn it from his father? Leon Huff moved to Finland in pursuit of basketball in the 1970s. Peanut butter has not yet been eaten here at the time, but in Leon Huff’s home country of the United States, it is one of the unofficial national delicacies. However, the boy knocks out the idea of ​​the father’s influence.

“As a kid, I didn’t like peanut butter at all. I have only found it in recent years. ”

Someone might think that after making this discovery, Huff has gone to extremes in using peanut butter. That is the secret of the full-bodied taste and composition of the food being prepared today. More delicate recipes can be awful, as a whole jar of peanut butter is poured into the pot.

“Yeah, this is wildly fulfilling,” Huff says, grinning.

It is believed: there will be no hunger after this food. Not even for an athlete.

Shawn Huff’s nut pot will not leave you hungry.