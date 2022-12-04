Bravura | Radio presenter Anni Ihamäki prepares her masterpiece, lobster risotto – “The best risotto ever!” evaluates chef Henri Alén

Anni Ihamäki accidentally became a radio host and then a food writer.

Shhh! Don’t ring the doorbell!

This is what the note on the door of a single-family house in Espoo says. A picture of a sleeping baby has been drawn on it for added effect. Perhaps, however, we will dare to defy the ban. The musician who lives behind the door Ilkka Ihamäki i.e. lounging in the yard facing away with the pram and presumably also the sleeping child.

Risk-taking is worth it: Anni Ihamäki (formerly Hautala) opens the door looking happy and does not scold the guests for ringing the bell.

“Well heeeeeee”, Ihamäki greets. He invites the guests in and apologizes that the kitchen counters are full of stuff.

“I did have to clean, but it was such a morning that both of those little children were screaming. And actually, cleaning is completely pointless at this stage of life. After a while, however, it looks exactly the same as before.”

The family’s youngest child was born in March, and Ihamäki is still on parental leave from his job as a radio host. However, TV work and writing a column focusing on family life for Helsingin Sanomat bring variety to changing diapers. From that, readers have learned that Ihamäki emphasizes relaxation and humanity as a parent.

It’s not a big surprise. Those traits define him in other areas of life as well, including in the kitchen. Ihamäki has published several cookbooks and also makes a lot of edible content on his Instagram account. His recipes are really relaxed and humane: they are suitable for the daily life of a family with small children in terms of preparation methods, and their ingredients can usually be found in a local store.

If you type in Google Anni Hautala’s recipeamong the first suggestions are sister sausage sauce and baked salmon.

Today in this kitchen, something even more exquisite is being prepared, the bravura of Ihamäki. But first, let’s drink coffee. At the same time, we will find out how Ihamäki became the Anni of the whole nation.

Ihamäki lives in Espoo with his wife and children. On maternity leave, you can usually eat food only after it has cooled down.

This one there is no doubt about the decade’s ethos. It’s an enhancement. Published at the beginning of the year of Leo Stranius the information book summarized how a modern person should live in order to have time for everything: wake up at five in the morning, listen to audiobooks at double speed and, above all, plan the whole day’s activities with the accuracy of half an hour.

Anni Ihamäki has been making one of Finland’s most listened-to morning radio shows for almost 20 years. In addition to this, he has published three cookbooks, hosted a podcast, acted as a voice actor in films and designed a jeans collection. That is, in addition to the fact that he has had three children. Waking up at five in the morning is probably familiar, but what about planning?

Badly, says Ihamäki.

“All these things have happened in my life by chance! I just grabbed them.”

The coincidences started when Ihamäki was an au pair in England after high school. When he returned to Finland, the university application periods for that year had expired. To Mattimöhäinen’s rescue came a cancellation spot on the Laajasalo school’s radio line. That included an internship at Radio Suomipop.

Since then, Ihamäki hasn’t really left radio work. In his most famous program Aamulypsy, the presenters tend to talk about things related to their own lives. For Ihamäki, it often meant food from the beginning.

“Then one day I got a call asking if you would be a competitor in this MasterChef VIP program.”

The qualifying task was to prepare your own bravura dish. I don’t have any bravado, Ihamäki thought. But then he remembered the risotto he had eaten years ago in Rome with his mother. He started practicing making it. The end result is gastronomic-television history.

“Henkka Alén declared that this is the program’s best risotto ever!” Ihamäki glows, still clearly excited.

Traditionally, parmesan is not added to dishes containing shellfish, but Ihamäki disagrees. “I think it’s good here, that’s why I don’t care about the rules.”

Lobster broth is needed by the bucketful. Anni Ihamäki thinks risotto should be runny and creamy.

Bridge times, we try a little Christmas twist, i.e. saffron, to that bravura, i.e. lobster risotto. When Ihamäki opens the tiny spice bag, however, he is a little suspicious.

“So this black saffron smells like some medicine or iodine…I don’t really like it. However, should we just leave it out?”

What if we try it now? The aroma of saffron is often rounded when warm. And it’s true: when Ihamäki has completed his feat from start to finish and tastes the first spoonful, a surprised expression spreads across his face.

“This works really well!”

It also doesn’t hurt that due to Ihamäki being forgotten, the white wine in the original recipe has been replaced by sparkling wine. The taste is still excellent, and besides: the most important thing is the relaxation. Also at Christmas.

Maybe even especially then.