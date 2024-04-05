Bravura | Lasse Lehtinen has eaten sheep brains and snake soup, but his bravura is a box of cabbage

Lasse Lehtinen chose his profession on the basis that he could eat well. Today, however, he values ordinary home cooking the most.
Lasse Lehtinen has many titles: writer, journalist, presenter, doctor of philosophy, politician and press advisor. But perhaps above all, he is an incurable sweet tooth.
“I'm an amateur when it comes to food, literally,” says Lehtinen and pulls out a mandolin, or vegetable cutter, on the open kitchen island.
The word amateur is based on a Latin verb Amare, love. So an amateur is literally a lover of something. And that's what Lasse Lehtinen really is. For him, food has never been just a necessity, but a great joy. Whether it's cooking or just eating.
Lehtinen has enjoyed the joys of gastronomy all over the world. In addition to the fine dining restaurants, he has eaten, for example, sheep's brain in Yugoslavia and snake soup in Vietnam.
The latter was prepared by Helsingin Sanomat's restaurant critic Anna Paljaka own chef. At that time, Paljakka was working in Hanoi as an embassy secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
You would think that Lehtinen's own food bravura would be some exotic delicacy acquired on numerous trips. But no, on the contrary, Lehtinen states.
“I have a theory that the more a person has eaten in fine and exciting places, the more he appreciates ordinary home food.”
So, in the spacious Tölö kitchen, that's exactly what is being prepared today. There is a box of cabbage on the menu.
Career choice is an important thing that defines almost the entire human life. So the Kuopio brothers Lasse and Hannu Lehtinen decided to resolve the matter logically.
Big brother Lasse made his decision at the age of 10. He wanted a profession “where you could travel on the employer's bill, eat at gentlemen's tables and ask stupid questions”, as he himself put it in his book published in 2019 Sneak peeks and killer soup.
That profession was, of course, a journalist.
Little brother Hannu, on the other hand, wrote a list of professions on paper and crossed out the ones that did not interest him. What remained was the chef's job, which he became absorbed in.
Love and interest in food united the brothers who ended up in different fields. So it seemed natural that they also made a cookbook together.
“Have you seen it? This is a collector's rarity these days,” says Lehtinen and picks it up from the shelf A full life -titled work.
Decorated with stunning photographs, the book is a grand journey into the food culture of the past. It contains instructions for läski sauces to thymus and Hannu Lehtinen's restaurant's bravura, herring ice cream.
“It's really tasty, a completely forgotten delicacy these days. Cold herring ice cream is eaten with a hot baked potato so that it melts a little on top of it. Absolutely amazing”, Lehtinen enthuses.
When the box of cabbage is safely brought to the heat of the oven, it is worth explaining how to make it especially good.
“I usually start by googling how the Martas prepare a dish. After that, I start composing myself,” says Lehtinen.
One of his compositions originates from the forest Punkalaitum. It's a self-shot deer. The deep flavor of the game makes the cabbage box a more sophisticated experience. Still, we also grind a little pork flank, because deer meat is low in fat.
When everything is ready, Lehtinen's wife Eira Palin-Lehtinen comes to the table and tastes her husband's creation. Really good, he praises, although perhaps the box could have slept in the oven a little longer.
Palin-Lehtinen points out that nowadays many men cook, but back then Lasse was a rarity. Lehtinen's cooking skills have also been useful in female relationships.
“Lass had such a great punch line when he was young, no matter how it went…”
Palin-Lehtinen turns to her spouse, who completes the sentence immediately.
“It was like that I always asked the lady if you want to eat well, and then I took a short break, during which the other party had time to agree… then I added: or shall we go to a restaurant?”
Lasse Lehtinen's deer cabbage box
For four to six
1 kg of cabbage
1 onion
2 cloves of garlic
1/2 liter of meat broth
1 dl dark syrup
2 dl of rice
400 g of ground deer meat
100 g minced pork flank
2 tablespoons of soy
1 tablespoon marjoram
butter and oil
salt and ground black pepper
boiling water
■ Cut off the base of the cabbage. Shred the cabbage into thin strips with a mandoline, knife or food processor.
■ Put the strips in a bowl and pour boiling water over them. The cabbage has softened when the water stops burning. Pour off the water and squeeze the cabbage as dry as possible.
■ Peel and chop the onions. Cook the onion and garlic in the microwave for two minutes mixed with a splash of butter-water mixture.
■ Heat the butter and oil in a pan and brown the cabbage, onion and garlic until light brown, turning all the time. Do not smoke. Set aside to wait.
■ Mix minced deer and pork and brown the meat. Season with salt, black pepper, soy and marjoram.
■ Mix cabbage, rice and meats. Taste and season more if necessary. Spread the mixture evenly into the greased pan. Spread a generous amount of syrup on the surface. Pour the meat stock into the pan and sprinkle a few knobs of butter on top.
■ Bake in a 180-degree oven for at least an hour. Protect the surface with foil if it threatens to darken too much.
■ Switch off the oven and let the box simmer in the oven for another 15–20 min. Serve with lingonberry jam.
Recipe: Lasse Lehtinen
