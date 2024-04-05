Bravura | Lasse Lehtinen has eaten sheep brains and snake soup, but his bravura is a box of cabbage

Lasse Lehtinen chose his profession on the basis that he could eat well. Today, however, he values ​​ordinary home cooking the most.

Lasse Lehtinen has many titles: writer, journalist, presenter, doctor of philosophy, politician and press advisor. But perhaps above all, he is an incurable sweet tooth.

“I'm an amateur when it comes to food, literally,” says Lehtinen and pulls out a mandolin, or vegetable cutter, on the open kitchen island.

The word amateur is based on a Latin verb Amare, love. So an amateur is literally a lover of something. And that's what Lasse Lehtinen really is. For him, food has never been just a necessity, but a great joy. Whether it's cooking or just eating.

Lehtinen has enjoyed the joys of gastronomy all over the world. In addition to the fine dining restaurants, he has eaten, for example, sheep's brain in Yugoslavia and snake soup in Vietnam.

The latter was prepared by Helsingin Sanomat's restaurant critic Anna Paljaka own chef. At that time, Paljakka was working in Hanoi as an embassy secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

You would think that Lehtinen's own food bravura would be some exotic delicacy acquired on numerous trips. But no, on the contrary, Lehtinen states.

“I have a theory that the more a person has eaten in fine and exciting places, the more he appreciates ordinary home food.”

So, in the spacious Tölö kitchen, that's exactly what is being prepared today. There is a box of cabbage on the menu.

Lasse Lehtinen's cabbage box comes with pork loin and venison. The taste of the game gives the food a more refined note.

Lasse Lehtinen became a journalist because in that profession you could ask stupid questions and eat well.

Career choice is an important thing that defines almost the entire human life. So the Kuopio brothers Lasse and Hannu Lehtinen decided to resolve the matter logically.

Big brother Lasse made his decision at the age of 10. He wanted a profession “where you could travel on the employer's bill, eat at gentlemen's tables and ask stupid questions”, as he himself put it in his book published in 2019 Sneak peeks and killer soup.

That profession was, of course, a journalist.

Little brother Hannu, on the other hand, wrote a list of professions on paper and crossed out the ones that did not interest him. What remained was the chef's job, which he became absorbed in.

Love and interest in food united the brothers who ended up in different fields. So it seemed natural that they also made a cookbook together.

“Have you seen it? This is a collector's rarity these days,” says Lehtinen and picks it up from the shelf A full life -titled work.

Decorated with stunning photographs, the book is a grand journey into the food culture of the past. It contains instructions for läski sauces to thymus and Hannu Lehtinen's restaurant's bravura, herring ice cream.

“It's really tasty, a completely forgotten delicacy these days. Cold herring ice cream is eaten with a hot baked potato so that it melts a little on top of it. Absolutely amazing”, Lehtinen enthuses.

The cabbage box could have been in the oven a little longer, criticizes wife Eira Palin-Lehtinen.

When the box of cabbage is safely brought to the heat of the oven, it is worth explaining how to make it especially good.

“I usually start by googling how the Martas prepare a dish. After that, I start composing myself,” says Lehtinen.

One of his compositions originates from the forest Punkalaitum. It's a self-shot deer. The deep flavor of the game makes the cabbage box a more sophisticated experience. Still, we also grind a little pork flank, because deer meat is low in fat.

When everything is ready, Lehtinen's wife Eira Palin-Lehtinen comes to the table and tastes her husband's creation. Really good, he praises, although perhaps the box could have slept in the oven a little longer.

Palin-Lehtinen points out that nowadays many men cook, but back then Lasse was a rarity. Lehtinen's cooking skills have also been useful in female relationships.

“Lass had such a great punch line when he was young, no matter how it went…”

Palin-Lehtinen turns to her spouse, who completes the sentence immediately.

“It was like that I always asked the lady if you want to eat well, and then I took a short break, during which the other party had time to agree… then I added: or shall we go to a restaurant?”

The cabbage box should be allowed to simmer in the oven.