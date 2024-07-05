Saturday, July 6, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Bravura | Food writer Tara Junker has photographed every meal she’s eaten since she was 14, and now she’s revealing her delicious recipe for cherry tiramisu

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
Bravura | Food writer Tara Junker has photographed every meal she’s eaten since she was 14, and now she’s revealing her delicious recipe for cherry tiramisu
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Tara Junker has cooked less on parental leave than she thought. Picture: Panu Pälvi

If food writer Tara Junker got married, she would serve tiramisu at her wedding instead of cake.

Ugh! Three months old Atlas has watched the interview and the cooking from the side with exemplary calmness. But when it’s time to mix the mascarpone cheese into the cream, his patience runs out. You have to embrace it.

Tara Junker, 28, lifts her first child on her shoulder and continues to cook with one hand. It’s a subgenre of cooking familiar to all parents of young children. Junker has only been practicing it for a short time. What kind of gastronomic life has he spent on parental leave?

#Bravura #Food #writer #Tara #Junker #photographed #meal #shes #eaten #shes #revealing #delicious #recipe #cherry #tiramisu

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Video of a new disaster from Biden.. “We will win in 2020”

Video of a new disaster from Biden.. "We will win in 2020"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]