Bravura | Food writer Tara Junker has photographed every meal she’s eaten since she was 14, and now she’s revealing her delicious recipe for cherry tiramisu

If food writer Tara Junker got married, she would serve tiramisu at her wedding instead of cake.

Ugh! Three months old Atlas has watched the interview and the cooking from the side with exemplary calmness. But when it’s time to mix the mascarpone cheese into the cream, his patience runs out. You have to embrace it.

Tara Junker, 28, lifts her first child on her shoulder and continues to cook with one hand. It’s a subgenre of cooking familiar to all parents of young children. Junker has only been practicing it for a short time. What kind of gastronomic life has he spent on parental leave?