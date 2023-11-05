Bravura food | Antti Kaikkonen’s mushroom soup is a centrist compromise: “The structure works best when you do both and that”

The MP’s bravura dish, funnel waffle soup, is prepared in accordance with the party’s ideology.

On moment of truth. Congressman Antti Kaikkonen raises the spoon to his lips and looks into the camera at the request of the Photographer. Don’t look so worried, the cameraman asks.

“But since it’s my basic look”, Kaikkonen objects.

“And hey, wait while I move this. The wife will get a slap if there are some dishcloths in the background here.”

The picture can be taken, but what about the soup? What does it taste like?

Kaikkonen is satisfied with the soup’s taste, but its texture causes a headache.

“It could be a little thicker. Can I add a little more wheat flour?”

“This could be a little thicker,” says the MP after tasting it.

Antti Kaikkonen has developed the funnel wafer soup recipe himself. The idea is that some of the fried mushrooms are stewed in the soup with a stick blender and some are left whole.

“I did a bit of research on various instructions online. In many cases, advice was given one way or the other, i.e. either puree or not. But I think the structure works best when you do both.”

That sounds a bit like the ideology of the center party: to be neither on the left nor on the right, but something in between.

Even today’s cooking environment is like an election advertisement of the former Maalaisliitto. The home of Kaikkonen and his family is a large wooden house that stands in the middle of an idyllic field landscape in the hinterland of Sipoo. To the left at Koivu, Kaikkonen instructed beforehand in a text message.

However, the house is only a temporary apartment for rent. About a kilometer away, there is a plot of land where Kaikkonen is building and constructing his future home. What kind of kitchen is planned there?

“We are making such a rather… traditional house. In other words, we put a wood stove in the kitchen. But also a more modern kind.”

In Sipoo’s forests, there are plenty of funnel-shaped woodpeckers.

IPeople who have long and successful careers in politics are often naturally good at two things: sleeping and eating. It means that they know how to fall asleep after a long and stressful day at work without any problems and are not fussy about what and when they eat.

Antti Kaikkone fits both criteria.

“Yes, I have very good sleep gifts. And especially during the ministerial years, eating was like eating something when you can and have time.”

Fortunately, the minister was assisted by a secretary, a special assistant and an adjutant in the day-to-day food supply. They got Kaikkonen, according to his wishes, e.g. triangle sandwiches, wraps and hamburgers. Kaikkonen also enjoyed them in the back seat of the minister’s car, on the way to the next destination or meeting, which were enough in the NATO process.

Now the minister’s work is over, at least for this part, and the schedule is considerably more relaxed. Kaikkonen has time to cook himself again, especially on weekends. He has always liked that job.

Kaikkonen likes to smoke fish or go to explore what delicacies can be found in the selections of Järvenpää’s famous Citymarket. Recently, delicacies from the Far East have been added to the shopping basket.

Some of the fried mushrooms are pureed and some are left whole.

“ Kanki-Kaikkonen’s hot dog has three collars.

Qun Antti Kaikkonen was a small boy, the profession of a chef was one of his dreams.

The closest he has come to that is in his twenties. At that time, Kaikkonen was a home economics teacher at the Tuusula secondary school. After teaching substitutes, my working career has been spent in politics.

Supplier Jari Korkin In his recent memoir, Antti Kaikkonen talks about his career, especially his years as Minister of Defense.

The work also mentions that already fifteen years ago, a dish called Kaikkonen’s kuoma koira appeared on the menu of the Jaskan Grill located near the parliament.

This happened shortly after Kaikkonen had competed in a TV dance show and received the nickname Kanki-Kaikkonen. However, according to Kaikkonen, the titular portion was not related to television publicity, but to active transactions at the nakki kiosk.

Kaikkönen’s hot dog has three pieces because two is too few.

In the same way, Kaikkonen’s mushroom soup, which is topped with processed cheese, cream and pine nuts, is an abundant whole.

Not really either or, but both.

See also Judgments | An adopted child accused his mother of mocking and kicking him - the court rejected the charges Funnel waffle soup flavored with processed cheese is suitable as a starter as well as a main course. The dish is decorated with herbs and pine nuts.